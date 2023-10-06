Video: Tow-truck rivalry may have led to fatal shooting in Kingsessing, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A young man fell victim to what police say might have been a deadly dispute between competing tow-truck companies in Philadelphia.
Police say the rival companies responded to a car accident at 52nd Street and Chester Avenue on September 23.
Video captured the moment shots rang out, sending several people running from the scene.
At least one shot struck a 25-year-old man, killing him.
Three suspects, two mea nd one woman, are being sought in connection to the deadly shooting, as well as a 2014-16 Kia Sportage.
Police say the shooter was the driver's side rear passenger seen in surveillance footage.
A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.