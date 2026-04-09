Deadly Philly parking garage collapse leaves Grays Ferry shopping center, businesses closed

The Brief Grays Ferry Shopping Center and nearby businesses remain closed after a partial parking garage collapse on Wednesday, April 8. Demolition is scheduled to begin Friday, April 10, and city leaders have been notifying residents. Residents and business owners are adjusting to closures, with some facing challenges accessing groceries and running their businesses.



Grays Ferry Shopping Center and surrounding businesses stayed closed Thursday after a partial parking garage collapse the previous day, according to city leaders. Officials said demolition is set to begin Friday, and they have been canvassing the area to notify residents.

Community impact as businesses and stores stay closed

What we know:

Police blocked access to stores and roads around the Grays Ferry Shopping Center, and signs were posted in windows warning of closures.

Officials said the shopping center will likely remain closed for a few more days.

Brian Scott, who works at Chef's Table Catering Company near the collapse site, said, "Business-wise, we had to basically shut down our operation today."

Scott said he took his dogs out for a walk after his workday was cut short. "It was a busy day, there was a lot of stuff, food going out, so we were unable to continue," said Scott.

Darleatha Rodriguez, a Grays Ferry resident, said she depends on the Fresh Grocer at the shopping center. "Our only grocery outlet around here so it is a little hard because we only have corner stores and the corner stores don't carry everything, necessities," said Rodriguez.

Access to the shopping center is blocked, and residents are being redirected by police at Titan and 30th Street. "Everything in the strip mall is closed until further notice," said Rodriguez.

Adjustments for residents relying on groceries and transportation

Why you should care:

The closure of the shopping center has left some residents needing to travel farther for groceries and essentials.

Rodriguez said she will likely have to drive 10 to 15 minutes to another grocery store.

"We usually try not to drive so much because the parking around here is crazy, so we try to walk as much as we can," said Rodriguez.

Her 9-year-old niece, Kalina, said, "We might have to take the bus to go somewhere to get the stuff that we need to make pasta."

Signs are posted warning of bus detours, and those who rely on public transportation will need to adjust their routines.

Rodriguez said, "Everyone that lost their lives in their everything, so that's why we're not making a big deal. It's just a little hiccup for right now."

Officials said they are working with management and the shopping center will remain closed for at least a few more days.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when the shopping center and surrounding businesses will fully reopen or how long demolition and repairs will take.