Homicide at Mill Dam Park under investigation: police

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office (BCPO) and the Mount Holly Township Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred at Mill Dam Park Monday evening.

What we know:

At around 5:45 p.m. Monday, Mount Holly police said a shooting incident occurred in the area of Wall Street and Pine Street at Mill Dam Park in Mount Holly.

In an update, police referred to the shooting incident as a homicide. The BCPO is now leading the investigation.

Mill Dam Park remains closed as law enforcement investigates.

People are urged to avoid the area due to the heavy police presence.

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding the victim, suspect or motive in this homicide incident.

What you can do:

If you have any information, photos, or video that may assist with this investigation, please contact the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office at Tips@co.burlington.nj.us or intel@twp.mountholly.nj.us