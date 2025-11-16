Deceased person found in car prompts multi-agency probe in Yardley

article

Police in Lower Makefield Township are investigating after a deceased individual was discovered in a vehicle on East Ferry Road.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call on Sunday and found a deceased person inside a parked vehicle. The investigation is a collaborative effort involving the Lower Makefield Township Police Department, Bucks County District Attorney's Office, Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, and City of Trenton Police Department.

Authorities have confirmed there is no ongoing concern for community safety.

What you can do:

Authorities are also urging anyone who noticed suspicious activity or vehicles in the area of East Ferry Road and the Delaware Canal on the morning of Nov. 16 to contact the Lower Makefield Township Police Department at 215-493-4011.

What we don't know:

Details about the deceased individual and the circumstances leading to the discovery remain undisclosed.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information is expected to be released as it becomes available.