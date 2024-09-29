Woman found ‘partially dressed,’ unresponsive on patio in South Philly: police

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a woman was found unresponsive on a patio in South Philadelphia.

On Sunday at around 6:32 p.m., police responded to the 1800 block of South 22nd Street for a hospital case.

Upon arrival, they say a homeowner found a woman in her 30s lying face down and unresponsive on a patio.

Police say the woman was found partially dressed.

Medics pronounced her dead at 6:42 p.m.

Philly police say there were no visible signs of trauma to the body, and there was no drug paraphernalia found at the scene.

The woman’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation.



