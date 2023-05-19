Delaware commits $4M on water filters in schools to combat concerning levels of lead

Delaware is pledging nearly $4 million to place water filters in public schools due to a concerning level of lead in the drinking water.

State officials announced the funding on Monday after water tests at some of the state's public school highlighted the need for immediate action.

The Castle Hills Elementary School in New Castle is having its fountains shut-off and water coolers brought in to provide safe drinking water in the meantime.

Parents, like Wilmington mom Sarah Bucic, called the filters a "critical" step for preventing lead from getting into school-aged children's developing bodies.

"It's enraging because the cost to society is so high and it's 100% preventable," Bucic said.

An administrator in the Colonial School District says parents have been informed of the lead concerns in Castle Hills.

Experts warn even low levels of lead consumption by children poses a risk due to their developing bodies.

With weeks left in the school year, officials are waiting on word from the state on when the filters will arrive.