Delaware County chiropractor accused of groping patients
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. - A Delaware County chiropractor is accused of groping two patients.
Prosecutors say Ardel Cirio, 61, of Springfield, groped one victim during an appointment on March 8.
She immediately filed a report after the appointment saying he reached under her clothes and felt both of her breasts during a shoulder adjustment, according to authorities.
Investigators say a second victim came forward last week saying the same the happened to her.
Cirio was arrested without incident.
