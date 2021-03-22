Delaware County chiropractor accused of groping patients

A Delaware County chiropractor is accused of groping two patients.

Prosecutors say Ardel Cirio, 61, of Springfield, groped one victim during an appointment on March 8.

She immediately filed a report after the appointment saying he reached under her clothes and felt both of her breasts during a shoulder adjustment, according to authorities.

Investigators say a second victim came forward last week saying the same the happened to her.

Cirio was arrested without incident.

