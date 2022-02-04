Delaware County man, 68, accused of raping two young girls

A Delaware County man is facing child rape charges after prosecutors say he abused two young girls several times over the course of two years.

Irvin Saunders, 68, was arrested Friday on a number of horrific charges including rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault and involuntary deviate sexual assault.

Saunders is alleged to have sexually abused an 8-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl over a two year period.

Prosecutors did not say when the abuse allegedly started, and they did not provide a relationship between Saunders and the victims.

Saunders was taken to Delaware County Prison on $500,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 22.

