Delaware daycare worker charged after unsupervised child nearly drown in puddle on pool cover: officials

Investigators say a Delaware daycare worker was inside making lunch when a child nearly drowned in a puddle of water that gathered on an above ground pool cover.

Natalia Harding, 21, was charged with a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child after the terrifying incident that happened at Gordys Little Angels Daycare.

Investigators say Harding left a group of children outside unsupervised while she made lunch when she noticed a 3-year-old in a puddle atop a pool cover.

Harding, according to police, removed the child from the water and immediately called 911. The child was brought to Numours Children's Hospital where medical staff members contacted police about a child with "injuries consistent with being submerged underwater and suffering from hypothermia."

The child has since been treated and released, according to police. Gordys Little Angels Daycare was temporarily shut down by the Delaware Office of Child Care Licensing.

Harding turned herself in to police Tuesday and was released after posting $2,000 bail.