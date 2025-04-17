Delaware firefighters chased employee around station with noose: police

The Brief Police say an unreported hate crime is now being investigated at a volunteer fire station in Millville. Two firefighters are accused of chasing an employee with a noose. One of the suspects also made racist comments, police say.



A hate crime investigation is underway at a volunteer fire station in Delaware, where both suspects are no longer members.

What we know:

Jay Droney, 27, and Jordan Hastings, 23, are charged with felony hate crime, conspiracy and harassment.

The volunteer firefighters are accused of chasing an employee around the Millville Volunteer Fire Company with a rope tied in the shape of a noose.

Droney also made several racist comments to the victim on several occasions, including the first incident, according to police.

Dig deeper:

Police say the incident happened in February 2024, but wasn't reported until last week.

Both suspects are no longer members of the Millville Volunteer Fire Company.