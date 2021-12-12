Delaware man accused of beating woman at home in Sussex County
LINCOLN, Del. - A Delaware man is facing charges after investigators say he slammed a woman's head against a table during a fight Saturday night at a home in Sussex County.
Delaware State Police say Abel Ramirez-Lopez assaulted a 25-year-old woman when an argument escalated to a fight at a home on Bogan Drive in Lincoln.
According to police, Ramirez-Lopez struck the woman multiple times in the face and slammed her head against a table. There were four children at the home during the fight, but none were injured, police said.
Ramirez-Lopez, 35, was charged with second-degree assault and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
He was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $14,000 cash bond, according to police.
