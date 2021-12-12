Victims arrive at different hospitals after shooting in South Philadelphia, police say

article

Police say two men showed up at different hospital after they were both injured in the same shooting Sunday afternoon in South Philadelphia.

According to investigators, one of the victims drove himself to University of Pennsylvania Hospital after he was shot in the chest on the 2500 block of Ritner Street just after 2 p.m.

A 40-year-old man who police say was hit in the head, arm and leg during the shooting was brought to Penn Presbyterian Hospital by a private vehicle.

MORE PHILADELPHIA HEADLINES

Both men are in stable condition, according to a police update that came hours after the shooting.

No arrests were reported immediately after the double shooting.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter