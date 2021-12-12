Man shot during attempted carjacking in Hunting Park, police say

article

A man is recovering after he was shot during an attempted carjacking in the Hunting Park section of the city.

The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. on the 3900 block of North 8th Street on the highway, according to police.

Police say the 29-year-old man was shot once in the right leg during the carjacking attempt and was taken to Temple University. He remains listed in stable condition.

Police were on the scene and actively investigating, but so far no weapon has been recovered and no arrest has been made.

