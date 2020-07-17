Delaware man arrested after leading troopers on dangerous chase on I-95 in Chester

article

Authorities have arrested a Delaware man after he lead state troopers on a high speed chase on I-95 in Delaware County early Friday morning.

Police say Diwani Knight was speeding in a Chevy Camero in a construction zone on the northbound side of the highway around 3:30 a.m. when troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

Knight allegedly tried to evade officers and began driving away at high speeds. A pursuing cruiser managed to spin Knight's car around using Precision Immobilization Technique, but police say Knight continued to drive towards officers.

Police say an officer shot out one of Knight's tires, but that did not stop the fleeing vehicle as it rammed into police cruisers and continued driving northbound on I-95.

The pursuit only came to a stop when Knight left the highway on Exit 3 and crashed at the bottom of the off-ramp. Knight allegedly tried to flee on foot, but he was detained by officers.

According to investigators, Knight was under the influence of alcohol during the chase. He is currently awaiting an arraignment hearing at a state prison on Media.

