Driver in custody in deadly hit-and-run crash in Glenolden Township

Authorities are investigating after a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning in Delaware County left at least one person dead and several injured.

The fatal collision happened at the intersection of Macdade Boulevard and Oak Lane in Glenolden Township around 4 a.m.

Sources tell FOX 29 that an SUV that was being pursued by police for a possible DUI slammed into a sedan full of teenagers who were coming from a Wawa.

Police say the driver of the striking car tried to run from officers but was detained. A source says the vehicle had a woman, small child, and weapons inside.

Authorities from multiple agencies responded to the scene. The aftermath of the collision has been cleared.

