Delaware man arrested for sexual contact with missing Pennsylvania teen: police
WILMINGTON, Del. - A tip about a 17-year-old reported missing from Pennsylvania led to the arrest of a 61-year-old man at his home in Wilmington.
Joseph Clark is charged with unlawful sexual contact with a person less than 18 years old, endangering the welfare of a child by knowingly harboring a runaway and knowingly providing false statements to Law Enforcement.
Police say Clark lied when contacted about the whereabouts of the teen, who was later found to be staying at the suspect's home.
An investigation also determined that Clark engaged in unlawful sexual contact with the teen victim, according to officials.
He was committed to the Howard Young Correctional Institution after failing to pay a $40,000 cash bail.