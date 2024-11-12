Man charged for robbing, dragging 94-year-old woman inside Philly pharmacy: DA
PHILADELPHIA - An elderly woman was waiting for medicine when officials say she became the victim of a robbery, and now the suspect has been charged.
Janhyi Boyd, 20, approached the 94-year-old inside a Rite Aid on West Chelten Avenue in Germantown on October 18.
Ms. Pringle was waiting for a prescription to be filled when Boyd tried to run off with her purse, according to the DA's Office.
She was dragged across the floor as she tried to hold onto her purse.
When an envelope of cash fell out, officials say the suspect grabbed it and tried to flee.
He was arrested a few blocks away and has since been charged with robbery, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and evading arrest.
Officials say pharmacy staff ran to help Mr. Pringle, who suffered minor injuries to her knees.