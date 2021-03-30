Delaware opens up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for those 16+ beginning April 6

article

Governor John Carney and the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) announced Tuesday that on April 6, all Delawareans aged 16 or older will become eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Those 16+ will be able to get the vaccine at pharmacies, community vaccination sites, and mass vaccination events hosted by the State of Delaware.

Tuesday’s announcement makes it so that all adults in Delaware eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine weeks ahead of President Biden’s target date of May 1.

"Today’s announcement means that more Delawareans who want to be vaccinated will have the chance to find a shot," said Governor Carney. "All three of these vaccines are extremely safe, and extremely effective against serious illness, hospitalization, and death. I’d urge all Delawareans to take the first shot you’re offered. That’s how we’ll beat this virus, and get back to spending more time with friends and family."

As of Monday, March 29, Delaware providers had administered 439,391 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 30 percent of Delaware’s population has received at least one shot.

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter