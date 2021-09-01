Delaware police: 1 killed, 3 hurt in 3-vehicle crash

article

Delaware State Police say a woman was killed and three others were hurt in a three-car crash after a car crossed into oncoming traffic.

The crash happened Monday afternoon on Old Baltimore Pike in Newark when police say an eastbound Chevrolet Cavalier crossed into westbound traffic, where it hit a Jeep Liberty and a Kia Sportage struck the Jeep.

Neither the Chevrolet driver nor his passenger was properly restrained.

Police say the driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but his passenger was pronounced dead.

The man driving the Jeep and woman who was driving the Kia were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

