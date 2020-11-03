Delaware re-elects Gov. John Carney for four more years, AP projects

article

Democratic Gov. John Carney will lead Delaware four more years after winning re-election over Republican challenger Julianne Murray on Tuesday, the Associated Press projects.



Carney, who won the opportunity to defend his position over political newcomer David Lamar Williams Jr. in the primary election, has worked in Delaware politics since the mid-1980s.



Carney has defended his coronavirus restrictions as necessary to protect public health, while acknowledging the hardships they have caused. In October, he extended the state of emergency he first declared in March for another 30 days.



He has said he will continue to work on racial justice issues, strengthening public schools, improving Delaware’s infrastructure and cleaning up the state’s waterways. At the same time, he would maintain his approach of limiting growth in state spending to a level that corresponds with sustainable revenue projections.

MORE: Check 2020 General Election results for Delaware



Julianne Murray won narrowly won the GOP bid to challenge Carney in a field of more than six candidates. Murray, a Sussex County criminal defense attorney, ran on a campaign dedicated in-part to protecting Delawarean's constitutional rights which she believes have been trampled upon by Carney's coronavirus shutdowns and restrictions.



In Sept., Murray said Delaware was facing serious problems before the virus hit. She said the state needs to do more to attract businesses wary of Delaware’s corporate and gross receipts taxes and high energy costs, as well as address poorly performing schools and public safety.



___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest