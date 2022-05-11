Delaware State Police arrest New Castle woman after stabbing incident

article

The Delaware State Police say they arrested a New Castle woman in connection with a stabbing that happened on Tuesday.

Police say the stabbing took place at the Hollywood Motel located in South Dupont Highway in New Castle around 9:30 p.m.

According to the police, the investigation revealed a 57-year-old victim engaged in a verbal argument with the suspect over a suspected theft. The argument escalated and eventually turned physical, police say.

After the two were separated, the victim attempted to throw the suspect's walker into a dumpster and then police say the suspect proceeded to stab the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the suspect as Gloria Williams, 72, who was taken into custody and charged with Assault 2nd Degree (Felony) and other related charges.

Authorities say Williams was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Correctional Institution on a $30,000 secured bond.