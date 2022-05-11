Bensalem Township Police Deputy Director dies after battle with cancer

article

The Bensalem Township Police Department announced on Wednesday the passing of their Deputy Director.

Authorities say Deputy Director David Richardson died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

The department said in a statement on Wednesday, "We vow to continue his fight for justice, support the fight against cancer and watch over his family."

Deputy Director Richardson was a police officer in Bensalem Township for the past 24 years. Police say he started with the department as a patrol officer and was a member of the K9 unit for 13 years, with his two K9 partners, Czar and Prince.

After being promoted to Sergeant and becoming the supervisor for the K9 unit, the department says they soon promoted Deputy Director Richardson to Lieutenant. On January 21st, he reached his career-long goal of becoming the Deputy Director of Public Safety.

The members of the Bensalem Township Police Department say they are heartbroken and they are keeping Deputy Director Richardson's family in their hearts and prayers.

"The entire community has lost a leader, an advocate and a friend," they said.