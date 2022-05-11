Expand / Collapse search

Man, 30, shot and killed in North Philadelphia, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 12:07PM
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning in North Philadelphia that left one man dead.

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday morning in North Philadelphia.

Authorities say at around 10:25 a.m., on the 1800 block of North 28th Street, on the highway, a man, 30, was fatally shot. 

The victim was shot three times in the front torso and four times in the back torso, according to police. 

MORE HEADLINES

Responding officers say they transported the victim to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:45 a.m.

No weapons were recovered in this incident and police are still actively investigating. 