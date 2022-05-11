Man, 30, shot and killed in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday morning in North Philadelphia.
Authorities say at around 10:25 a.m., on the 1800 block of North 28th Street, on the highway, a man, 30, was fatally shot.
The victim was shot three times in the front torso and four times in the back torso, according to police.
Responding officers say they transported the victim to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:45 a.m.
No weapons were recovered in this incident and police are still actively investigating.