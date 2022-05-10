'Humiliating': DSU lacrosse team stopped, searched for drugs in Georgia

A lacrosse team's recent run-in with law enforcement in Georgia has left the Delaware State University president outraged.

The incident took place as the team began their ride home after a three-game tour in Florida and Georgia last month.

The team's bus was pulled over on I-95 in Liberty County, which is about 30 miles southwest of Savannah.

In a YouTube video posted by a member of the team, two deputies are seen onboard the bus telling the team they would be searching their luggage.

"If there is something in there that is questionable, please tell me now because if we find it, guess what? We’re not gonna be able to help you," one deputy said. "Marijuana is still illegal in the state of Georgia."

DSU president "incensed" after lacrosse team incident.

Luggage and belongings of all the student-athletes were searched by police and drug-sniffing dogs, according to a letter from the university's president.

Delaware State University president Tony Allen says the deputies were trying to "intimidate" the players into confessing to possessing drugs.

"To be clear, nothing illegal was discovered in this search, and all of our coaches and student-athletes comported themselves with dignity throughout a trying and humiliating process," Allen said.

The drug search allegedly stemmed from a minor traffic violation.

A member of the team said the officers claimed buses were not permitted to drive in the left lane.

Allen says the incident has left him "incensed" and prepared to take action. He has reached out to Delaware's governor, congressional delegation, attorney general and black caucus, as well as Georgia law enforcement.

'We do not intend to let this or any other incident like it pass idly by," he said. "We are prepared to go wherever the evidence leads us."