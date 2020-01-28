Delaware's Firefly Music Festival announces 2020 lineup

article

Delaware's Firefly Music Festival has announced its 2020 lineup, with Rage Against the Machine, Billie Eilish and Halsey topping the bill.

The festival returns to The Woodlands for its ninth year June 18-21. The four-day event features over 600 acres of camping, dining and interactive entertainment.

Other artists slated to perform include Khalid, Blink 182, Maggie Rogers, Cage the Elephant, Illenium and Run the Jewels.

Eilish made history at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards by becoming the first woman to take home the four biggest awards: record, album, song and best new artist. She also won best pop vocal album.

Cage the Elephant also took home a Grammy for best rock album.

Ticket presale begins Friday at 10 a.m., with tickets on sale to the general public beginning Monday, Feb. 3.

Firefly Music Festival's 2020 lineup

