Delaware's new curfew on restaurants, gatherings restrictions go into effect Monday

Delaware's new round of sweeping restrictions on gatherings and businesses go into effect at 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Among the new restrictions is a curfew on all bars and restaurants in the state, requiring them to close by 10 p.m.

The rest of the six new restrictions focus mainly on indoor crowd capacity as weather turns colder across the region.

Businesses larger than 100,000 square feet are limited to 20 percent capacity. Smaller businesses and public spaces open to the public must stay below 30 percent capacity.

Houses of worship and funeral services are capped at 40 percent capacity.

The order also limits exercise classes at gyms to 10 people and workout machines must be spaced 10 feet apart.

The new slate of orders compliments the mandates already imposed by Gov. Carney. Delaware announced a stay-at-home advisory and a universal mask order earlier this month.

Delaware is handling businesses that violate the stay-at-home order with a zero-tolerance policy, also announced Thursday. The first violation of COVID-19 restrictions will result in an immediate civil fine. A second violation will result in closure, until the establishment submits a reopening plan approved by the health department.

