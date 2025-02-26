Delco employee charged for offering free glasses in exchange for sexual acts: DA

article

The Brief A man is being charged with sexually assaulting customer while working at optical shops. Officials say he offered free glasses in exchange for sexual acts. Victims are being asked to come forward.



Multiple customers have fallen victim to one man's disturbing proposition, and officials believe there still may be more.

What we know:

Brian Steiner has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, threat of rape, indecent assault, false imprisonment, and related charges.

The Delaware County man is accused of soliciting sexual acts from customers while working at two optical shops in Folcroft and Collingdale.

Officials say he lured customers to the back of the stores by offering free glasses in exchange for sexual acts.

What we don't know:

Further details have yet to be released, including the number of victims.

However, officials say there may still be more, and are asking them to come forward.