Delco Health Department helps former Crozer patients access medical records

What we know:

Crozer Hospital in Upland was shutdown in early May and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park was closed in late April, leaving patients scrambling in the Delaware County area.

"I’m still looking for a doctor so, yeah it’s been a major blow to me as a patient," said former Crozer patient, Henrietta Shelton.

"I’ve gone there since I was in my teens so, I have lots of medical records there. I wasn’t aware they were going to close when they actually closed," said another former Crozer patient, Barbara Suda.

Years of medical records that Suda and others in the area say have been difficult to access until now.

"Some of my doctors, I don’t know if they are still available and it’s important to have the records," said Barbara Gogel, a former Crozer patient.

Many took advantage of the step-by-step hands-on assistance from the Delaware County Health Department.

"Access my records that I didn’t have an opportunity to get before and wasn’t sure what that process would be for me. I was happy to see that it was going to be made available to the community," says Shelton.

Lora Werner, the Director of the Delaware County Health Department says the neighboring hospitals have been really helpful, stepping in to help during this tough time for the community.

"We are all still as a county reeling from this, this impacts people in the immediate vicinity of the hospital and also county wide because it’s a regional system. Now our existing hospitals are really feeling the strain. They are healthcare heros at Riddle, Mercy Fitzgerald and the other surrounding hospitals taking care of our residents under very straining circumstances. We’re really full of admiration for what they’ve been doing," said Werner.

Today’s medical records event is just one of several that the health department has held.

There is not a future event scheduled, but you can always access your records through Crozer’s Morgan Medical Records website.