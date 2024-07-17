Delivery driver arrested after argument, shots fired while 2 children play nearby: police

article

A chaotic and dangerous scene took place after a delivery driver was said to have fired shots during an argument with another man, while children played nearby.

The violent confrontation unfolded near the 1700 block of Christian Street Wednesday, around 3 p.m., officials said.

A delivery driver and a 23-year-old man got into an argument on the street. The argument escalated and the driver went to his vehicle, pulling a gun and firing in the direction of the man he was arguing with.

Two children were nearby as the confrontation played out.

Neither the man or the two children were injured in the shooting, according to authorities.

The delivery driver was arrested and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

No further details regarding the argument were released. No word on any possible charges the delivery driver might be facing.

An investigation is ongoing.