Democrats seek to solidify control of Delaware government in 2022 Midterm Elections

Delaware Democrats are looking to solidify their hold on state government when voters go to the polls in November.

Democrats control both chambers of the General Assembly, the governor’s office and all other statewide elective offices, including three on this year’s ballot: attorney general, state auditor and treasurer.

The attorney general’s race pits incumbent Kathleen Jennings against Republican challenger Julianne Murray.

Democrat Lydia York and Republican Janice Lorrah are competing for state auditor.

York defeated incumbent Kathy McGuiness in a Democratic primary after McGuiness was convicted on misdemeanor counts of conflict of interest and official misconduct.

Treasurer Colleen Davis is being challenged by Republican Greg Coverdale.