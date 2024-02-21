Deputy sheriff's officer for Montgomery County charged for child sex abuse materials

A Montgomery County police officer has been named a suspect in a child sexual abuse material investigation in Cape May County.

James Christopher Buckley, 57, is charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography).

Officials say Buckley possessed and distributed various child sex abuse images using his iCloud account.

He was at his vacation home in Wildwood at the time, according to the prosecutor's office.

Buckley, who is employed as a Deputy Sheriff's Officer for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office says Buckley has been immediately suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

"As an agency committed to upholding the law and maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability, we take these allegations extremely seriously," they said in a statement.