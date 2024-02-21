Expand / Collapse search

Young man shot and killed while visiting friends at apartment in Olney: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Police are investigating after a shooting erupting inside an apartment in Philadelphia Tuesday night, fatally striking a man.

PHILADELPHIA - A Tuesday night hang-out ended with a 21-year-old man being shot to death inside a Philadelphia home.

The victim was found bleeding from his head on the kitchen floor of an apartment on the 5400 block of North 5th Street.

Police say he was visiting with friends when the shooter knocked on the door, walked inside and shot the man once in the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that the shooter was known to both them and the victim.

A 21-year-old suspect was taken into custody a few blocks away.