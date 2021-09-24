Desperate for Relief: Healing for Headaches resources
https://www.milesformigraine.org/about-migraine/
For parents and kids
https://www.migraineatschool.org/
https://www.milesformigraine.org/youth-events/
https://daniellefoundation.org/
For all Non-profit members together:
https://headachemigraine.org/community/#approved-groups-leaders
For Education:
https://www.milesformigraine.org/educational-events/
https://worldhealtheducation.org/
Policy
https://allianceforheadacheadvocacy.org/
https://www.headachemigraineforum.org/
Walks/Runs
https://www.milesformigraine.org/run-walk-events/
Clinical Trials
https://headachemigraine.org/clinical-trials/
Online Support:
https://americanmigrainefoundation.org/move-against-migraine/
https://chronicmigraineawareness.org/
https://www.migrainemeanderings.com/
Find a Health Care Provider
https://headaches.org/resources/healthcare-provider-finder/
https://www.migrainedisorders.org/migraine-caregiver-directory/
For Health Care Provider education:
https://headachemigraine.org/community/#approved-groups-leaders
FDA approved devices for migraine:
Cefaly
Nerivio
GammaCore
sTMS Mini
Ice for head:
1. Headache Hat
2. iceKap
3. CryoHelmet
