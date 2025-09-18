Detective killed in York County was former Philadelphia officer

The Brief Det. Mark Baker was one of three police officers killed in an ambush shooting in York County this week. Before serving in York County, Baker spent three years as an officer in Philadelphia. Baker's colleagues remembered him as an "honorable" officer who "everybody loved."



One of three Pennsylvania police officers killed in an ambush shooting in York County earlier this week previously patrolled the streets of Philadelphia. Now his colleagues are remembering him as

What we know:

Det. Mark Baker was one of three members of the Northern York County Regional Police Department shot and killed by a domestic violence suspect on Wednesday. Det. Sgt. Cody Becker and Det. Isaiah Emenheiser was also killed in the attack. Two other officers were seriously hurt.

But, prior to moving out to York County more than two decades ago, Baker was an officer here in Philadelphia.

(L-R) Det. Mark Baker, Det. Sgt. Cody Becker and Det. Isaiah Emenheiser, all of the Northern York County Regional Police Department (Credit: Northern York County Regional Police Department/York County District Attorney's Office via AP)

What they're saying:

Baker's colleagues in Philadelphia honored him after the tragic shooting.

"Mark was a very honorable police officer for the years he was here," said Roosevelt Poplar with the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police. "…Knowing Mark and knowing now what happened, it just breaks our heart."

Poplar said that Baker's colleagues had nothing but "glowing things" to say about the fallen officer. Poplar said he had also spoken to officers in York County who shared similar sentiments. "He was loved by everyone," Poplar said.

Dig deeper:

In a horrible coincidence, during Baker's time with the Highway Patrol in Philadelphia, his partner, Sgt. Patrick McDonald, was also killed in the line of duty.