Detention hearing scheduled in shooting death of Trenton nine-year-old

A detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning in the shooting death of a nine-year-old girl in Trenton.

The hearing will determine whether or not Isiah Roberts, 19, will be held without bail after he was charged with murder and related charges in the death of SeQuoya Bacon-Jones.

Authorities say Bacon-Jones and her brother were playing in the courtyard in Kingsbury Square on March 25 when two women began fighting nearby over a social media post.

As the fight began, police say Roberts became involved in an altercation with another man nearby. The situation escalated and multiple shots were fired.

SeQuoya Bacon-Jones, 9, was shot and killed in Trenton on March 25. (Family photo)

Bacon-Jones was struck by gunfire and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Roberts was later arrested when officers attempted to pull over a vehicle he was believed to have fled in.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter