'We lost an innocent child': Man charged in death of Trenton 9-year-old shot while playing in courtyard

Authorities in Mercer County announced an arrest in connection to the death of a Trenton 9-year-old who was shot and killed on March 25.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at 7:27 p.m. after arguments and fights broke out amongst a large group, officials say.

When police arrived, SeQuoya Bacon-Jones was found suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Authorities say several people and Bacon-Jones' mother were around her providing aid.

Medics transported Bacon-Jones to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where she was stabilized in surgery. She was then transported to the Robert Wood Johnson New Brunswick Hospital, where she was pronounced dead around midnight, officials say.

On Wednesday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onfori, Bacon-Jones' family, Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin and other officials held a press conference Wednesday to announce the arrest of Isiah M. Roberts of Trenton.

Isiah M. Roberts, 19, has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of a 9-year-old girl fatally shot in Trenton.

Roberts, 19, has been charged with murder, second-degree aggravated assault, fourth-degree aggravated assault and related charges.

Members of the child's family sat in the conference room holding up pictures, including one from several weeks ago when she attended a father-daughter dance with her grandfather.

Officials were emotional as they announced the details of the case and spoke about the devastation continued violence causes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

