Dirt biker turns himself in for 'intentionally' running over pedestrian twice in Bucks County: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Police say the suspect intentionally hit a man twice while riding an illegal dirt bike last month

BENSALEM, Pa. - It's been more than a month since a 64-year-old man was plowed down by a dirt bike, and now police say a suspect has finally been charged.

The victim was walking on the1600 block of Neshaminy Valley Drive in Bensalem when police say he was "intentionally" hit by an illegal dirt bike on August 5.

After knocking the pedestrian to the ground, the dirt bike rider ran him over a second time, according to authorities.

The 64-year-old man was left on the road with several broken bones and fractures that required surgery.

The suspect, identified as Brian Barlow, initially fled the scene with another dirt bike.

He provided a statement to police days later, then eventually turned himself in to authorities Monday.

He is charged with accidents involving death or personal injury and accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed. The second dirt bike rider was also cited with several summary traffic offenses.

 