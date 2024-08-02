Dispute turned shooting leaves man dead, suspect on the loose in Tredyffrin Twp.: police

Residents in a Chester County neighborhood are urged to secure and lock their doors after police say a suspect is still on the run after a fatal shooting occurred Friday.

According to Tredyffrin Township police, a shooting occurred on Mt Pleasant Avenue Friday around 5:30 p.m. after a dispute.

One man is dead while a suspect, considered armed and dangerous, remains on the run.

Police are looking for the suspect, described as a Black man with a stocky build wearing all black or dark-colored clothing.

He was last seen running on Upper Gulph Road toward a golf course that police have since blocked off.

Police have sent K9s and a drone team out to look for the suspect.

According to preliminary investigation, the man killed and the man on the run may have known each other as they are believed to have been in a truck together that was discovered at the scene.

Police ask residents to lock and secure their doors and ask if they see someone suspicious, to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Police have a cooperating individual at the station. However, arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back for more updates.