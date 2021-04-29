Doctor creates ImmunaBands to digitally access and show coronavirus vaccination

Face masks aren't the only accessory brought into our lives by the pandemic. Now, there is a bracelet that lets you access your vaccination information digitally.

As Central American specialties sizzle on the grill at a Reading Terminal restaurant you may notice the employees are wearing a blue bracelet.

"No, I didn’t notice. I thought it was a fashion statement," Mike Schramm said.

Not at all it’s a new ID bracelet with a QR code that proves you are vaccinated.

"We partnered with Immunaband to upload our vaccine cards that lets customers know we were all vaccinated," owner of El Merkury Sophia Deleon said.

Immunaband is a wearable ID for anyone who wants it. Dr. Tashof Bernton developed the product with the help of his son, a Wharton school grad, and made the connection to El Merkury.

"As we come back together as a society, it’s nice to have to have a way to tell each other I’m safe, I’ve been vaccinated," Bernton said. "You get the Immunaband, you upload your card, and it’s with you all the time if you want it. You just use the QR code."

Everything is password protected.

___

