Dog killed, man hospitalized after hit-and-run; driver in custody: officials

Tragedy in Atlantic County as a man fights for his life, while his dog was killed in a hit-and-run.

The pair were out just after midnight early Saturday morning, when they were hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Marlborough Avenue and Highland Boulevard, in Absecon, officials said.

Sadly, the dog was killed in the crash. The man, identified as 25-year-old Syed Hoque, was rushed to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver took off after hitting them, though another driver called 911. Police searched the area and found a vehicle matching the description. They conducted a traffic stop and arrested 52-year-old Byron Jones.

The crash remains under investigation and officials urge anyone with information about the crash to contact the Absecon Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit at 609-641-0667 ext. 214 and direct your information to the lead traffic investigator, Ptl. Da'Zhon Bethea #868.