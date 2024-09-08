Dog killed while being walked in North Philadelphia: police

A dog is dead after police say a shooting occurred in North Philadelphia Sunday evening.

According to police, at around 5 p.m., a teenage girl was walking her mother's Pit Bull with a friend along North 11th Street when they were approached by three young men.

Police say one of them asked if they could pet the dog.

"As police investigate and see on camera in the general area the dog looks like it ends up chasing one of these young males. Not exactly sure, the cameras do not catch a shooting itself, but obviously shot two-three times and is deceased," said Captain Andrew DiSanto, PPD.

Detectives found five shell casings at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.



