Suspect sought in 2022 murder of transgender victim arrested in Nevada

A man sought in the 2022 beating death of a transgender victim was arrested over the weekend by federal authorities in Nevada, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

Charles Mitchell was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Henderson, Nevada - located just outside of Las Vegas. Mitchell was being sought in the December murder of Mar'Quis "MJ" Jackson.

Jackson was found dead from blunt force trauma to the head in a backyard of the city's Nicetown neighborhood. Investigators estimated Jackson's body was left in the backyard for 12 hours.

The arrest comes three weeks after Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner named Mitchell as a suspect at a press conference with Jackson's family and the family.

"Gender should never matter," Jackson's sister said at the Mar. 15 press conference that was also attended by the family of transgender murder victim Shahere "Diamond" Jackson-McDonald.

"Nothing about gender or what this person does in their daily lives should be a reason for you to kill someone, and to leave them outside stripped of their clothes, of their shoes, and to beat them to death."

Officials say arrests warrants were issued for Mitchell in January for murder, abuse of corpse and tampering with evidence.