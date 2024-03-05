'Dollar Dogs' making return at Philly Shake Shacks after Phillies replace beloved tradition

The end of "Dollar Dog Nights" sent Phillies fans into an uproar last week, sparking petitions to bring the beloved Philadelphia tradition back.

Shake Shack says they are "stepping up to the plate" to do just that!

All downtown Shake Shacks - University City, Center City and Midtown Village - will offer $1 hot dogs on April 2 and 16.

"Only rule - no throwing," the restaurant chain said.

The Phillies decision to replace "Dollar Dog Nights" with a $5 BOGO promotion came after a massive food fight broke out in the stands last year.

"Based on the organization’s ongoing commitment to provide a positive experience for all fans in attendance," a spokesperson said in a statement last week.

Shake Shack says no purchase is necessary for the promotion, which is limited to four per order.