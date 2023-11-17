Dollar General robbed at gun-point by masked man wearing security uniform in Overbrook Park: police

A terrifying hold-up at a Dollar General in Overbrook Park that was caught on camera, has locals shocked.

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred November 7th on the 7500 block of Haverford Avenue at a Dollar General.

Police say shortly after 8:00 P.M. a man wearing a security uniform, mask and a green and yellow mesh baseball cap walked into the store, went behind the cashier's counter, produced a silver handgun to the two employees who were behind the counter and then demanded money.

They say he took several hundred dollars in cash before fleeing the scene on foot.

Philadelphia Police Department

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley spoke to locals who were surprised to find out about the incident.

"I come home this time of night," said Kareema Johnson. "I may stop at Aldi's, I even stop in the Dollar General and never had a problem."

Anthony Morrison, who also frequents the store, happens to be a security guard and legally carries a gun at another business on the same block.

"I was just in there last shift cause I do security' work down the street," said Morrison. "For another security agent to go so something like that kinda throws dirt on what we do"

Though the police won't know if the armed suspect may have been a security agent until they identify him, Anthony tells Keeley he believes that based on the fact that the suspect seemed to know where the safe was hidden behind the counter, may show he had some inside knowledge similar to that of a security guard.

"It's messed up," said Morrison. "I ain't even thinking about robbing people, I'm thinking about doing my job."

If you see this suspect, do not approach, contact 9-1-1 immediately. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477). All tips will be confidential.