Domestic violence incidents rise amid COVID-19 stay-at-home orders

Montgomery County officials say calls for domestic violence are up due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing people inside their homes indefinitely.

The District Attorney's Office examined calls from January to April of 2019 and compared them to calls so far in 2020. The results reportedly showed an 8 to 9 percent increase in domestic disputes.

"That disturbing message needs to be shared along with the fact that police are still responding and there is still help available to victims, with agencies in Montgomery County still working to help domestic violence victims, as well as victims of other crimes," the District Attorney's Office said.

The uptick in domestic violence is not just limited to our region. Areas around the world are attributing a similar uptick in domestic violence calls and incidents to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk reported Sunday that calls to hotlines increased by 76% statewide in March. That’s according to the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance. The group compiles data on shelter services for 65 facilities.

Last Saturday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said there has been “a horrifying global surge in domestic violence."

“For many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest — in their own homes,” Gutteres said. “And so I make a new appeal today for peace at home — and in homes — around the world.”

According to media reports, calls to online services and domestic violence cases have increased in the United States, gender-based violence cases doubled in India during the first week of restricted movements, the killing of women has surged in Turkey since the government advised people to stay home March 11, and almost 90,000 reports of gender-based violence were reported in South Africa during the first week of its lock-down.

In addition, the Australian government reported a 75% increase in online searches for support on domestic violence, and a French minister said domestic violence rose 32% across France and 36% in Paris in one week, according to the media reports.

“Together, we can and must prevent violence everywhere, from war zones to people’s homes, as we work to beat COVID-19,” the U.N. chief said.

If you or a loved one is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Advocates provide free and confidential support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

CLICK HERE https://www.thehotline.org/is-this-abuse/ for the warning signs and risk factors of domestic violence.

