Dorney Park cuts summer hours due to worker shortages

Dorney Park announced that it will be cutting back its summer hours due to a shortage of workers.

Instead of a full week, the amusement park will only be open five days a week from Wednesday through Saturday, officials announced in a Facebook post.

Officials explained that they are "aggressively" trying to recruit and add daily staff; however, at this point they are being forced to address their work calendar.

Park officials sincerely apologized for the inconvenience and added that they "appreciate your patience and support as we work through these challenges."

