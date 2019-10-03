Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom earns autism center certification

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom announced Thursday that they have become a Certified Autism Center.

The designation, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards, aims to make the park a supportive environment for guests with autism and sensory disorders.

To achieve the certification, park employees completed sensory disorder training to learn how to better communicate and engage with guests with sensory needs and their family members. The training also included safety concerns and protocols.

"In developing our employees through these training programs, we are able to ensure meaningful experiences for everyone who steps through the turnstiles, as well as enriching programs that our employees can carry with them throughout life," Vice President and General Manager of Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom Michael Fehnel said.

To support visitors with autism or sensory disorders, the park will offer accommodations such as a quiet room, boarding pass program, quiet outdoor spaces, complimentary sensory packs, sensory-friendly entertainment at PEANUTS Showplace, a family care center and gluten-free food options.

"We welcome Dorney Park to our family of certified centers. By completing our training and review process, the park staff have elevated their commitment to providing the best possible experience for all guests to meet the growing need for trained and certified entertainment options so all families can make memories together," IBCCES Board Chairman Myron Pincomb said.