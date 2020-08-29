Double shooting in Hunting Park leaves 2 men in critical condition

article

Authorities say two men were critically injured during a shooting early Saturday morning in Hunting Park.

According to police, gunfire erupted near the 1200 block of West Lycoming Street just before 2 a.m.

Police say a 41-year-old man was shot in the side and back while in Hunting Park. A second victim, a 59-year-old man, was shot 4 times in the right leg while at a nearby bus stop.

Police say the 41-year-old was taken to Einstein Medical Center and placed in critical but stable condition. The second victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

Police are working to pinpoint exactly where the shooting happened. No arrests have been reported at this time.

