Double shooting in North Philadelphia critically injures man, 36, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A North Philadelphia street broke into violence overnight as two men were shot.
The shooting happened near the intersection of North Franklin Street and West Lehigh Avenue early Sunday, about 2:45 a.m., out in the street, officials said.
A 36-year-old man was critically injured after someone shot him multiple times, while a 32-year-old man took one gunshot in his knee.
They were both taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment, and the 36-year-old victim was placed in critical condition.
Police are actively investigating a motive in the shooting and have not made any arrests.
