Double shooting in North Philadelphia critically injures man, 36, police say

A North Philadelphia street broke into violence overnight as two men were shot.

The shooting happened near the intersection of North Franklin Street and West Lehigh Avenue early Sunday, about 2:45 a.m., out in the street, officials said.

A 36-year-old man was critically injured after someone shot him multiple times, while a 32-year-old man took one gunshot in his knee.

They were both taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment, and the 36-year-old victim was placed in critical condition.

Police are actively investigating a motive in the shooting and have not made any arrests.

