Family party turns deadly when man is stabbed to death in West Philly; suspect in custody: officials

A fight at a family birthday party turned fatal after a 56-year-old man was stabbed to death.

The chaos broke out on the 500 block of North Vodges Street, in West Philadelphia, Saturday night, about 10:30, according to authorities.

Police arrived to find the victim had been stabbed multiple times. Medics rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he later died.

In a preliminary investigation, police determined that the victim and the suspect got into a fight at a family birthday party, which led to the stabbing. The suspect was taken into custody.

No further details were released.

