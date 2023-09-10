Family party turns deadly when man is stabbed to death in West Philly; suspect in custody: officials
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A fight at a family birthday party turned fatal after a 56-year-old man was stabbed to death.
The chaos broke out on the 500 block of North Vodges Street, in West Philadelphia, Saturday night, about 10:30, according to authorities.
Police arrived to find the victim had been stabbed multiple times. Medics rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he later died.
In a preliminary investigation, police determined that the victim and the suspect got into a fight at a family birthday party, which led to the stabbing. The suspect was taken into custody.
No further details were released.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.